Kristijan Kahlina Best Saves of 2024: MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
November 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #charlottefc #highlights #kahlina
Check out the Charlotte FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from November 12, 2024
- Four Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty for November FIFA Window - Seattle Sounders FC
- Ten Players Selected for November Duty - New York City FC
- Nashville SC Players to Feature for National Teams in World Cup Qualifiers, Concacaf Nations League - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas Announces Roster Decisions for 2025 Season - FC Dallas
- San Diego FC Announces Partnership with Sycuan Casino Resort - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo Football Club Nominated for Two Houston Sports Awards - Houston Dynamo FC
- Charlotte FC Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Named 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC Names Gregg Broughton Sporting Director - Chicago Fire FC
- In Memory of Marco Angulo - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Charlotte FC Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Named 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Fight to End, Knocked out of MLS Cup Playoffs
- Charlotte FC's Nimfasha Berchimas Called up to U-19 MYNT for November Training Camp
- Up the Pressure: Ingredients of the Match
- What's at Stake in Match Three?: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs