Kristian Matte Announces his Retirement

December 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - Offensive lineman Kristian Matte officially announced his retirement today.

Matte (6'4", 296 lbs.) played 14 seasons with the Alouettes, which puts him third in franchise history. Only Anthony Calvillo (16) and Scott Flory (15) have played more seasons in an Alouettes uniform. Like Matte, Peter Dalla Riva also played 14 seasons for the Als.

In 2024, Matte suited up in six games with the team.

In the 2023 Grey Cup game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Matte and the rest of the offensive line did a great job of protecting quarterback Cody Fajardo, who was eventually named Grey Cup MVP.

Matte won two Grey Cups with the Alouettes (2010, 2023) named to the All-CFL East Division team twice.

Since 2010, he has played in 190 games, all with the Alouettes. He is currently ranked eighth in that category. He also played ten playoff games and two Grey Cup games.

Matte demonstrated his strength and versatility, playing mostly centre and guard in his career. His experience was key for the team's young offensive players throughout this 14 seasons. The former Concordia Stinger was drafted in the first round (7th overall) by Montreal in 2010. He inked a deal with the Houston Texans in the NFL prior to signing his first deal with the Als.

"This is the end of an era. Matte was quite a player and always acted as a true gentleman," says Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes. "He played a key role within our team during his career and did an excellent job leading our younger players. He spoke up in our lockerroom when the team needed it, and never hesitated to encourage his teammates at other times. The Alouettes can consider themselves fortunate to have had such a leader on their team all these years."

