Kristian Jack Sets the Scene at Starlight Stadium Ahead of the Outcome
October 18, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Kristian Jack sets the scene at Starlight Stadium, where Pacific FC control their own destiny as they look to earn the final playoff spot when they host Forge FC on Saturday during The Outcome, presented by TonyBet
