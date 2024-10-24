Kristian Jack Recaps York United's First Playoff Win and Sets up Thrilling Weekend to Come

October 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







After tonight's 4th vs 5th match at York Lions Stadium, Kristian Jack recaps York United FC's win and sets the scene as the playoffs continue on @onesoccer this weekend

