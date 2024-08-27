Kristian Jack Previews What Promises to be a Massive Night of Canadian Soccer
August 27, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
Kristian Jack previews what promises to be a massive night of Canadian Soccer
With Pacific FC taking on Vancouver Whitecaps and Forge FC facing Toronto FC in the #CanChamp semi-finals. -- : OneSoccer
