Kristian Jack Previews What Promises to be a Massive Night of Canadian Soccer

August 27, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


Kristian Jack previews what promises to be a massive night of Canadian Soccer

With Pacific FC taking on Vancouver Whitecaps and Forge FC facing Toronto FC in the #CanChamp semi-finals. -- : OneSoccer

Canadian Premier League Stories from August 27, 2024


