Kris Joyce Signs with Knoxville

July 27, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release





Knoxville, TENN. - Head Coach Jeff Carr and the Knoxville Ice Bears announced Friday the signing of rookie goalie Kris Joyce.

Joyce, from Prince George, British Columbia, was a dominate force in juniors (SIJHL) and his freshman year at the University of Windsor (USports), with save percentages well over .900, including a 50 game season with a .931 SV%. Because of his incredible performance against the University of Michigan, the Los Angeles Kings invited them to their prospects camp, and Joyce was then noticed by the Las Vegas Knights' organization.

"This guy is a solid, young goalie," Carr said of Joyce. "He's gotten the attention of lots of people at the highest levels and will be a great asset to this year's roster. Having been to the Kings' NHL camp and the Chicago Wolves (AHL) camp, he will thrive in the atmosphere our fans create on game nights."

Joyce comes highly recommended from the LA Kings coaching staff and the Chicago Wolves hockey operations staff and will be an excellent addition to the Knoxville team.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.