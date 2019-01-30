"Krillin' It" Wins Jumbo Shrimp Fan-Designed T-Shirt Contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Crustacean Nation's votes have decided the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's annual fan-designed T-shirt contest, selecting a blueprint with the slogan "Krillin' It" that was submitted by Toni Pepe of Palm Beach, Fla. Pepe's design will be on the shirts given away to the first 2,000 fans courtesy of 121 Financial Credit Union and Atlantic Self Storage at the Jumbo Shrimp's first Saturday home game on Saturday, April 6.

Among a set of four finalists in a Facebook fan vote, Pepe's "Krillin' It" design garnered nearly 54 percent of the more than 1,500 votes - a voting increase of 25 percent from the roughly 1,200 ballots from last year.

"My inspiration was a spin of a baseball field and a glove utilizing the quote, 'killin' it,' Pepe said. "I absolutely love the arts and sports. Growing up, I met most of my friends through sports. Overall, my design took about seven hours to complete, including the sketches and brainstorming. I am so thankful for this opportunity and I love the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. I've been to a couple games and they are so fun. They're great for meeting up with friends and enjoying the game of baseball."

As the winner, Pepe, a graphic design major at the University of North Florida, will receive 10 tickets to the April 6 game, 15 of the winning shirts and a ceremonial first pitch that evening.

In total, the Jumbo Shrimp received more than 80 fan-submitted designs for the contest. Gettin' Shrimpy With It by Zach Thorell (17 percent), Shrimp and Grit by Gene Santos (16 percent) and Shrimpville by Will Jordan (13 percent) rounded out the other finalists.

"We had so many great submissions from our fans, who impressed us with their creativity in designs," said Jumbo Shrimp general manager Harold Craw. "We are so excited to open the gates for our April 4 season opener, and give away this fantastic T-shirt submitted by Toni on our first home Saturday at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville."

