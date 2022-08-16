Krauth Records First Win, Dixon Homers Again as Missions Take Game One in Springdale

SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday night marked the beginning of the one and only series between the San Antonio Missions and Northwest Arkansas Naturals this season. The Missions blew an early 2-0 lead after the Naturals plated three runs in the fourth inning. A two-run homer from Brandon Dixon regained the lead for the Missions in the fifth inning. San Antonio takes game one of the series with a 5-3 final.

Jonathan Bowlan was the starting pitcher for the Naturals. After a scoreless first inning, the Missions scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning. Juan Fernandez reached base on a one-out single before stealing second base. After issuing a walk to Connor Kaiser, Fernandez stole third base. Ripken Reyes drove in Fernandez with a single to right field. The Missions took a 1-0 lead.

San Antonio added their second run of the game in the top of the third inning. Domingo Leyba began the inning with a double and Tirso Ornelas reached base with a single. Brandon Dixon drove in Leyba with a sacrifice fly. The Missions improved their lead to 2-0.

Ben Krauth was the starting pitcher for the Missions. He held the Naturals without a hit through the first three innings. Northwest Arkansas collected two hits in the bottom of the fourth inning and took the lead with three runs scored. Tyler Gentry started the inning with a base hit. After recording the first out of the inning, the southpaw issued walks to Robbie Glendinning and Seuly Matias. Sebastian Rivero cleared the bases with a double to left-center field. The Naturals gained a 3-2 advantage.

The Missions recaptured the lead in the top of the fifth inning. Matthew Acosta began the inning with a base hit. He eventually was forced out at second base on a ground ball hit by Ornelas. With Ornelas on first base and two outs, Dixon hit a home run to left field. It was his third consecutive game with a home run. His eight long ball of the season made it a 4-3 Missions lead.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning. Fernandez drew a leadoff walk and Ethan Skender reached base on an infield single. Connor Kaiser advanced both runners on a sacrifice bunt. Reyes drove in Ferandez with a sacrifice fly. The Missions improved their lead to 5-3.

Krauth records his first win since joining the Missions. He allowed three earned runs on three hits in five innings of work. Mason Fox tossed two shutout innings while issuing one walk and striking out three batters. Kevin Kopps struck out one batter in a scoreless eighth inning. Lake Bachar allowed a double while converting his third save of the season.

*Post-Game Notes *

With the win, San Antonio improves to 19-21 (2nd half), 57-50 (overall) on the season

Juan Fernandez: 1st career game with two stolen bases

Brandon Dixon: 3rd consecutive game with a home run

Kevin Kopps (#9 Padres prospect): 1.0 IP, K

Tirso Ornelas (#16 Padres prospect): 1-3, BB, R

Noel Vela (#23 Padres prospect): DNP

Moises Lugo (#30 Padres prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday, August 17th. Right-hander Brandon Komar (2-3, 5.59) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Dante Biasi (6-4, 3.50) is scheduled to pitch for the Naturals. First pitch is expected at 7:05 p.m. from Arvest Ballpark.

