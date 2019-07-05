Kowar Carries Naturals to Fourth Straight Win

July 5, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





TULSA, Okla. - Starter, Jackson Kowar authored his second quality start in his first three outings and led the Naturals' to a 3-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field on Friday night. The fourth straight win marks the longest winning streak by the Naturals since the club won a season-best five straight from April 18-21.

Kowar (1-1, 1.04) held the Drillers to two hits over his first six innings and posted a stretch of nine consecutive batters retired during the middle frames. Kowar went out for the seventh and got the first out before surrendering back-to-back singles and left the game at 96 pitches with a 2-0 lead. Emilio Ogando struck out the next two batters on six pitches to get Kowar off the hook and maintain the 2-0 advantage.

The 22-year old appeared to get better as the game progress. He worked around a bases-loaded jam in the second in which he walked his lone batter. He allowed just one other base runners from the third inning through the sixth inning before the two hits in the seventh.

Kowar finished six and one-third innings, allowed four hits, one walk, seven strikeouts and no runs. It marked his third consecutive start for the Naturals in which he's fanned seven or more hitters.

The offense supported Kowar early with two runs in the third inning. DJ Burt led-off the inning with a double that drifted over the Tulsa centerfielder's head. He promptly swiped third and after Nick Heath walked, a wild pitch allowed Burt to score the first run of the game. The next pitch, Khalil Lee drove-in Heath from second to make it a 2-0 game.

Ogando worked one and one-third innings in relief of Kowar and surrendered Tulsa's lone tally on a solo home run to Zach McKinstry in the eighth. It's just the second home run allowed by the Northwest Arkansas bullpenners over the last nine games.

Taylor Featherston responded to the Drillers' homer with a two-out solo shot - his eighth of the year - in the ninth to extend the advantage back to two runs. Four of his eight home runs this season have come against his former team.

Right-hander, Tyler Zuber pitched one and one-third inning to notch the four-out save. He yielded a lead-off single and then struck out the next three hitters to clinch the club's fourth win.

The four-game set continues tomorrow night with a 7:05 first pitch from ONEOK Field with right-hander, Gerson Garabito (4-6, 4.60) takes the hill tomorrow for the Naturals against right-hander, Logan Bawcom (0-0, 6.52).

Join the "Voice of the Naturals," Benjamin Kelly on 92.1-FM, the Ticket and the Naturals Radio Network for a 6:45 Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show leading up to the first pitch.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.