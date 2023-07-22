Kouba Leads CC to Sixth Straight Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - Rhett Kouba blanked Midland over seven innings Saturday night as the Hooks upended the RockHounds, 5-2, before 4,788 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi has won a season-best six games in a row, as well as 11 of the last 15 contests.

Doubles by Drew Gilbert and Zach Daniels handed the home club a 1-0 lead.

Daniels, who has recorded three hits in each of his last two games, made it a 2-0 edge after leading off the sixth with an estimated 439-foot home run to left field, his seventh dinger and 19th extra-base hit in 38 games.

The support was ample for Kouba, who recorded a career-best 21 outs while facing 25 batters. Midland managed only four singles against the right-hander from El Reno, OK, who owns five of the nine quality starts by CC hurlers in 2023.

Kouba owns a 1.93 ERA in his last five starts.

Zach Dezenzo, playing for the first time since July 1, clubbed a sac fly in the seventh to complete a two-run frame.

J.C. Correa added an RBI single in the eighth, his sixth hit in 11 at-bats of the series, as the Hooks carried a 5-0 lead into the ninth.

With Sunday's 5:05 finale up next, CC will shoot for its first sweep of a six-game series since the current Texas League schedule was adopted prior to the 2021 season.

