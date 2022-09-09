Korey Lee Homers in Space Cowboys' Extra-Inning Win

(ROUND ROCK, Texas) - Korey Lee belted his 22nd homer of the year and helped spark an 11th-inning rally to help lead the Sugar Land Space Cowboys to an 11-9 win over the Round Rock Express on Friday night at Dell Diamond.

Lee opened the scoring in the four-run 11th inning with an RBI single. Justin Dirden added pivotal insurance runs with a three-run double.

Batting out of the leadoff spot for just the third time this season, Lee opened the game with a solo home run. Corey Julks also homered for the Space Cowboys, giving him a team-leading 26 on the season. Julks leads all Astros minor leaguers and is fifth in the Pacific Coast League with his 26 home runs.

Julks got the Space Cowboys' two-run fifth inning started with an RBI single and Lee came around to score a batter later on a wild pitch.

The Space Cowboys knotted the game at 5-5 in the eighth, scoring on a ground-ball double play.

Jake Meyers put the Space Cowboys out in front in the 10th with a two-run triple. Round Rock sent the game into the 11th on a bases-loaded walk from Nick Tanielu and RBI single from Ryan Dorow.

Round Rock plated one run in the 10th on an RBI single from Diosbel Arias but Nick Hernandez held it to just one run to pick up his fifth win of the year.

Dirden's three-run double in the 11th was his 40th of the season, which are second most of all players in Minor League Baseball (MiLB).

JP France tossed two scoreless and hitless innings of relief to help send the game into extra innings. France has not allowed a run in his last six appearances, spanning 11 innings pitched. He has struck out 17 batters over that stretch. France is second in the PCL with 133 strikeouts and third with a 3.86 ERA.

Forrest Whitley will take the mound for the Space Cowboys at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday at Dell Diamond, with Round Rock scheduled to start Cole Winn.

