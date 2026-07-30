Koonin's Two-Homer Night Powers Goldens Past State College

Published on July 29, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







TRENTON, N.J. -- Center fielder Jake Koonin blasted two home runs and drove in three runs to power the Trenton Thunder to a 6-2 victory over the State College Spikes on Wednesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Koonin provided the primary offensive spark for Trenton, connecting on a two-run homer in the third inning and adding a solo shot in the fifth. Left fielder Ty Stecko also homered and reached base three times to help lead the Thunder attack.

Trenton took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. Julian Swift singled with one out and advanced to second on a walk by Louis Percival before shortstop Michael Whooley drove Swift home with a single to left-center field. After a scoreless second inning, the Thunder expanded their advantage in the bottom of the third. Stecko led off with a single to right field, setting up Koonin, who turned on a 1-2 pitch for a two-run home run to left field, extending the Trenton lead to 3-0.

State College mounted its strongest rally in the top of the fifth against Trenton starting pitcher Jackson Thomas. Ryan Rivera singled to left and Hudson Shupe reached on a fielder's choice to put two runners aboard. After a popout, CJ Richmond lined an RBI single to shallow right to score Rivera and move Shupe to second.

A Trenton fielding error loaded the bases, and Stan DeMartinis III was subsequently hit by a pitch, bringing Shupe home to cut the Thunder lead to 3-2. Trenton brought in reliever Justin Gay, who immediately ended the threat by inducing Justin Journette into an inning-ending double play turned by Swift to first baseman Daniel Murillo.

Koonin provided a quick response in the bottom half of the fifth. Facing State College starter Lex Kenny on a 1-1 count, Koonin crushed his second home run of the evening to left field, quickly restoring a two-run cushion for the Thunder at 4-2.

Stecko widened the margin in the bottom of the seventh inning, opening the frame with a solo home run to left field on a 1-1 pitch off reliever J.D. Rodriguez. Trenton added a final insurance run in the eighth. Cy Turner was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a groundout, and scored on an RBI single to center field by pinch-hitter Casen Taggart.

Gay (1-0) earned the victory in relief for Trenton, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings while allowing no hits.

Thomas allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits over 4.1 innings in the start. Relievers John Higgins and Owen Stewart closed out the remainder of the contest, with Stewart pitching a clean ninth inning.

Kenny (1-2) took the loss for State College, allowing four runs on six hits over 4.1 innings.

Swift and Stecko each joined Koonin with two-hit performances for Trenton, which outhit State College 9 to 5. Richmond paced the Spikes offensively, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.

Your Trenton Thunder play game two of three with the State College Spikes on Thursday July 30th at 7:00! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 29, 2026

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