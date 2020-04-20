Komets Unveil 2020-21 Home Schedule; 69th Home Opener October 17
April 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced their home schedule for the 2020-21 ECHL season Monday. The 69th anniversary season begins at home on Saturday, Oct. 17 when the Komets face intrastate rival Indy. The Komets will host 36 regular season games spanning a period of 26 weeks, ending at home on Sunday, April 11.
"It's great to hear some positive news regarding the return of Komet hockey this October," Komets President Michael Franke said. "Our schedule will consist of 31 Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Holiday dates. We look forward to welcoming Komet fans back to the Jungle as we begin the chase for the Kelly Cup."
Included in the home schedule are 10 Friday games, 12 Saturdays and six Sundays. The Komets will feature the traditional Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve games and will entertain at home on Halloween night. The busiest months of the season are December and March with eight games each. Indy visits the most with seven trips to Fort Wayne. Cincinnati and Kalamazoo visit six times apiece while Toledo and Wheeling come to town five times each for a total of 29 meetings against Central Division rivals on Sweetwater Ice. Kansas City makes one stop in Fort Wayne and Rapid City visits for a triple-header in December for a total of four Mountain Division games. From the Eastern Conference, Newfoundland visits for a pair in December and Florida makes one appearance in February.
Fort Wayne faceoff times remain the same as last season with Monday through Thursday and Saturday games starting at 7:35pm. Friday games start at 8:05pm and Sunday games begin at 5:05pm. For ticket information please visit Komets.com or call the Komet office at (260) 483-0011.
Fort Wayne Komets 2020-21 home schedule
OCTOBER
17 SATURDAY VS INDY 7:35PM ET
23 FRIDAY VS CINCINNATI 8:05PM ET
24 SATURDAY VS CINCINNATI 7:35PM ET
31 SATURDAY VS TOLEDO 7:35PM ET
NOVEMBER
15 SUNDAY VS WHEELING 5:05PM ET
20 FRIDAY VS KALAMAZOO 8:05PM ET
21 SATURDAY VS CINCINNATI 7:35PM ET
26 THURSDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:35PM ET
28 SATURDAY VS CINCINNATI 7:35PM ET
DECEMBER
4 FRIDAY VS KANSAS CITY 8:05PM ET
13 SUNDAY VS CINCINNATI 5:05PM ET
16 WEDNESDAY VS RAPID CITY 7:35PM ET
18 FRIDAY VS RAPID CITY 8:05PM ET
19 SATURDAY VS RAPID CITY 7:35PM ET
26 SATURDAY VS INDY 7:35PM ET
28 MONDAY VS NEWFOUNDLAND 7:35PM ET
31 THURSDAY VS NEWFOUNDLAND 7:35PM ET
JANUARY
2 SATURDAY VS TOLEDO 7:35PM ET
16 SATURDAY VS WHEELING 7:35PM ET
17 SUNDAY VS KALAMAZOO 5:05PM ET
29 FRIDAY VS INDY 8:05PM ET FEBRUARY
6 SATURDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:35PM ET
10 WEDNESDAY VS WHEELING 7:35PM ET
12 FRIDAY VS FLORIDA 8:05PM ET
19 FRIDAY VS INDY 8:05PM ET
MARCH
3 WEDNESDAY VS TOLEDO 7:35PM ET
6 SATURDAY VS WHEELING 7:35PM ET
10 WEDNESDAY VS TOLEDO 7:35PM ET
12 FRIDAY VS INDY 8:05PM ET
14 SUNDAY VS KALAMAZOO 5:05PM ET
27 SATURDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:35PM ET
28 SUNDAY VS WHEELING 5:05PM ET
31 WEDNESDAY VS INDY 7:35PM ET
APRIL
2 FRIDAY VS INDY 8:05PM ET
9 FRIDAY VS TOLEDO 8:05PM ET
11 SUNDAY VS CINCINNATI 5:05PM ET
Komets vs Day # Games Month # Games
Indy 7 Fri 10 Oct 4
Cin 6 Sat 12 Nov 5
Kal 6 Sun 6 Dec 8
Tol 5 Mon 1 Jan 4
Whl 5 Tue 0 Feb 4
KC 1 Wed 5 Mar 8
RC 3 Thu 2 Apr 3
NFL 2 36 36
Fla 1 36
