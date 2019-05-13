Komets to Make Coaching Change; Graham Not Returning for 2019-20

May 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that Gary Graham will not be returning as head coach of the team in the 2019-20 season.

"Gary did a great job during his 10 seasons with the Komets," Fort Wayne's Governor and President Michael Franke said. "We will honor the final year of Gary's contract. This will give him the opportunity to land a new position in the hockey world while still under contract."

Graham served as an assistant coach for four years from 2008-09 to 2011-12 and has served as head coach and director of player personnel the last six seasons since 2013-14. Graham finishes with a Fort Wayne head coaching career record of 251-130-51 for 553 points and a .640 winning percentage over 432 regular season games.

"It's a fresh start for Gary to further his career and provides the Komets a new voice behind the bench," added Komets Vice President and General Manager David Franke. "We wish nothing but the best for Gary and his family and thank him for his service."

The search for the 29th head coach in Komets history is already underway as preparations begin for the 68th season which starts at home on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Kalamazoo Wings.

Single game tickets for the 2019-20 season of Komet hockey go on sale in September. Season tickets with special Early Bird Pricing through May 31 are on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.