Komets Sink Walleye 3-1

Fort Wayne, IN-- The Komets stunned the visiting Toledo Walleye 3-1 Friday night in front of a wild crowd of 7,449 to even the Central division finals at 2-2 and send the game to Toledo for game 5 Saturday night at 7:35pm.

After spotting the Walleye with their lone goal of the match at 2:48 of the second period, the Komets rallied with three unanswered goals for the victory. Daniel Maggio scored his first of two for the night, a short-handed effort, at 3:05 followed by Gabriel Desjardins' fourth of the playoffs at 18:36 to send the game to the second intermission with a one goal edge 2-1.

Maggio solved Toledo goalie Pat Nagle at 12:47 of the third stanza with his second marker of the night on the power play to finish the scoring.

Komet goaltender Michael Houser earned his sixth win of the post-season making 41 saves on 42 shots for first star honors. Nagle completed the game allowing three goals on 25 shots.

The win Saturday night assures another home game for the Komets on Tuesday at 7:30pm on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum Game 7, if necessary, will be played Wednesday, May 9 at Toledo.

Tickets for Tuesday's game in Fort Wayne will go on sale Saturday morning at 10:00 at the Coliseum ticket office. Season tickets for 2018-19 with special early bird pricing are also on sale a the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit the Komet office, Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

2018 ECHL KELLY CUP CENTRAL DIVISION FINALS

FORT WAYNE KOMETS VS TOLEDO WALLEYE

Best-of-seven series tied 2-2

Game 1- Saturday, April 28.......Fort Wayne 5 at Toledo 3

Game 2- Sunday, April 29.........Fort Wayne 1 at Toledo 2

Game 3- Wednesday, May 2.....Toledo 4 at Fort Wayne 3

Game 4- Friday, May 4..............Toledo 1 at Fort Wayne 3

Game 5- Saturday, May 5.........Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm

Game 6- Tuesday, May 8..........Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm

Game 7- Wednesday, May 9.....Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm*

*If necessary.

All games on WOWO AM 1190, FM 107.5 and streaming live at www.komets.com.

