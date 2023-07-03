Komets Promote Legault to Associate Head Coach

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that Olivier Legault has been promoted to associate head coach and will also serve as player personnel coordinator. The team has come to terms with defensemen Darien Kielb and Noah Ganske. Forward Tristan Pelletier has also inked a deal for next season.

Legault, 36, started as an assistant coach with the Komets during the 2016-17 season under then-head coach Gary Graham.

"I am thrilled and honored to be able to stay with this great organization. This team has such a great history and hands down the best fans," said Legault. "I'm excited that the Komet organization has kept me on board for a new chapter, and I'm excited to learn from a two-time Kelly Cup champion Jesse Kallechy and bring the cup back to Fort Wayne."

The Chibougamau, Quebec native played portions of three seasons with the Komets, winning back-to-back Turner Cup championships in 2007-2008 and 2008-2009.

"We are very excited to announce this promotion. It was important to the owners that Olivier should be rewarded for his work ethic, knowledge of the game, and the great respect he has from all the past and current players he has coached," said General Manager David Franke." "Olivier will be a loyal and valuable associate head coach."

Kielb, 24 (KEL-b), split time last season with the Komets and Bakersfield of the AHL, the 6'3 defender rolled up 16 points (6g, 10a) in 22 games. In the playoffs, Kielb scored two goals and five assists in the seven-game first-round playoff loss to Cincinnati. The left-hander also appeared in 18 games with the Komets during the 2021-22 season, notching a goal and six assists. Before turning pro, Kielb skated four seasons in the QMJHL, collecting 104 career points and 214 minutes in penalties in 249 games.

Pelletier (PEL-uh-TYAY), 22, amassed 63 penalty minutes in 37 games while tallying nine points (4g, 5a) with the Komets last season. The 6'1 winger played in 163 games in the QMJHL collecting 188 penalty minutes.

Ganske, 24, turned pro last season, skating 12 games with the Komets, scoring a goal and two assists. The 6'7 defenseman Played one season at Northern Michigan University before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Ganske scored 32 points (11g, 21a) in 59 collegiate games.

The Komets will open the season on October 20, at Indy, with the home opener on October 21 against the Fuel.

KOMETS FULL 2023-2024 SCHEDULE

