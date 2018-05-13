Komets Fall in Game 1 in OT

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets dropped game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at Colorado Saturday night 3-2 in overtime.

Dan Maggio gave the Komets the lead at 16:34 of the first period on the power play but Colorado's Michael Joly evened the score two minutes later on an Eagle's man advantage.

Gabriel Desjardins scored his seventh of the playoffs at 3:49 of the second period to give the Komets a 2-1 lead going into the second intermission. Joly scored the only goal of the third period at 10:40, short-handed, to send the game into overtime. Joly made it a hat trick for the night with the game winner at 3:25 of the extra session.

Fort Wayne goaltender Michael Houser suffered his second overtime loss of the post season making 30 saves on 33 shots. Netminder Joe Cannata logged the win for Colorado allowing two goals on 25 shots.

Game 2 is Sunday night at 9:05 ET at Colorado. The series will switch to Fort Wayne for games 3 and 4 this week on Wednesday and Friday. If game 5 is needed, it will be skated Saturday in Fort Wayne at 7:30pm.

