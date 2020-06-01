Komets Announce Protected List

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced their protected list of players Monday as submitted to the ECHL following the 2019-20 season. The list of 18 players includes 10 forwards, seven defensemen and one goaltender.

Forwards include Brady Shaw, Anthony Petruzzelli, Brett McKenzie, Shawn Szydlowski, Matt Boudens, A.J. Jenks, Shawn St-Amant, Alan Lyszczarczyk, Kyle Hope, Brad Ross.

Defensemen include Chase Stewart, Jason Binkley, Ryan Lowney, Adam Henry, Kyle Haas, Gabriel Verpaelst, Olivier Galipeau.

The goaltender listed is Stefanos Lekkas.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2019-20 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2019-20, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2019-20 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 12 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2019-20.

The Komets will open the 2020-21 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 17 when the Indy Fuel visit for a 7:35pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum.

Season tickets for 2020-21 are on sale now at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way. Single game tickets will go on sale in September. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

