Komar and Lugo Carry Missions to Series Opening Victory

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions returned home for the first of 12 consecutive home games beginning with the Midland RockHounds. The homestand got off to a good start as the Missions took game one from the second half division leaders. After trailing 3-0, San Antonio inched their way back before taking the lead in the fourth inning. The club added three insurance runs in the seventh inning to solidify a 7-3 victory.

Brandon Komar was the starting pitcher for the Missions. He faced some adversity in the top of the first inning and allowed three runs to score on two base hits. Zack Gelof, Oakland's fourth ranked prospect, hit a solo home run to right field. After recording the second out of the inning, Komar issued back-to-back walks to Kyle McCann and Tyler Soderstrom. Brett Harris drove in McCann with a base hit to left field. Soderstrom scored the final run of the inning on a balk. Midland took a 3-0 lead.

Luis Medina was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. After tossing a scoreless first frame, Medina allowed a run in the bottom of the second inning. Juan Fernandez began the inning with a walk and Webster Rivas hit a single. After a strikeout, Connor Kaiser drew a walk to load the bases. Ripken Reyes grounded into a force out and scored Fernandez to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

The Missions continued their comeback attempt and scored in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs in the inning, Yorman Rodriguez reached base on a base hit. He advanced to third base on a throwing error from Medina while attempting a pick-off at first base. Fernandez hit a single to center field and scored Rodriguez. San Antonio trailed 3-2.

San Antonio took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. With Matt Milburn on the mound, Joshua Mears hit a single to start the inning. He quickly came around to score on a double from Kaiser. The Missions shortstop advanced to third base on a sacrifice bunt from Reyes. Kaiser scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly from Domingo Leyba. The Missions took a 4-3 lead.

Midland had a chance to regain the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. With Osvaldo Hernandez on the mound, Soderstrom hit a one-out single. After retiring the next batter, Hernandez allowed a hit to Brett Harris. With two runners on base and two outs, Devin Foyle lined out to end the inning.

Komar tied his career high with seven strikeouts on Tuesday night. In five innings of work, he allowed three runs on three hits while issuing three walks. After the first inning, he allowed just one base hit before being replaced by Osvaldo Hernandez prior to the sixth inning.

San Antonio improved their lead in the bottom of the seventh inning by adding three runs. Facing Charles Hall, Leyba hit a single with one out before Tirso Ornelas and Brandon Dixon each drew walks. Rodriguez drew a walk which allowed Leyba to score. The final two runs of the inning came around to score due to a throwing error from shortstop Logan Davidson. San Antonio improved their lead to 7-3.

Following Hernandez's inning of work in the sixth inning, Moises Lugo pitched the remaining three innings to secure his second save of the season. In the top of the ninth inning, Lugo pitched out of a jam to finish the game. He allowed a one-out walk to Devin Foyle and a two-out double to Chase Calabuig. With runners on second and third base, he struck out Michael Guldberg to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 22-24 (2nd half), 60-53 (overall) on the season

* Noel Vela (#12 Padres prospect): DNP

* Joshua Mears (#16 Padres prospect): 1-4, R, 3 K (Double-A debut)

* Tirso Ornelas (#20 Padres prospect): 0-3, R, 2 BB, K

* Kevin Kopps (#25 Padres prospect): DNP

* Moises Lugo (#30 Padres prospect): SV, 3.0 IP, 2 H, 4 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Wednesday, August 24th. Left-hander Noel Vela (1-1, 6.75) is scheduled to start for the Missions. Right-hander Ryan Cusick (1-5, 7.34) is scheduled to start for the RockHounds. First pitch is expected at 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

