Kohnle Garners Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the recipients of the 2019 Rawlings "Finest in the Field' Award. The annual award recognizes the top fielders at each position. The winners are selected based on final fielding statistics compiled by league statistician Pointstreak.

2019 Express first baseman Sam Kohnle garnered the award after a terrific season in the field for Eau Claire. The Winona State product earned a .997 fielding percentage over the course of 57 games played in 2019. Kohnle accounted for 369 putouts, 18 assists, played the second-most innings on the team, 472.2, and was only dinged for one error over the course of the grueling Northwoods League season.

Additionally, Kohnle showed up at the plate all year long for the Express. Kohnle scored 30 runs, drove in 29 RBIs, legged out eight doubles, and hit for a .307 regular-season batting average and .417 post-season average. His 62 hits were, again, second-most on packed roster.

The Entire 2019 Rawlings "Finest in the Field' Award recipients and their fielding percentages are below.

Position Player NWL Team College Fielding Percentage

C Jake Dunham Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Northern Illinois .997

1B Sam Kohnle Eau Claire Express Winona State .997

2B Jack Chernow Bismarck Larks Columbia .969

3B Jacob Buchberger Green Bay Booyah Davenport .965

SS Nick Novak Mankato MoonDogs Angelo State .983

OF Brandon Seltzer Wisconsin Woodchucks Palm Beach Atlantic 1.000

OF Peter Matt Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Pennsylvania 1.000

OF Richie Schiekofer Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Rutgers 1.000

P Garret Rukes Willmar Stingers Alabama 1.000

Rawlings has been rewarding the top defenders in the Northwoods League since 2002. The recipients receive a special Rawlings engraved trophy. Rawlings is the official equipment provider for the Northwoods League. To qualify for an award a player needs to appear in at least two-thirds of the scheduled games at a specific position, with the exception of catcher, which is half. For pitchers, the player that had the highest total defensive chances without committing an error earns the number one spot.

