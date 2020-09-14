Koe Wetzel to Perform Live at Dell Diamond on October 16

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are excited to welcome Koe Wetzel to Dell Diamond for a socially-distant concert on Friday, October 16! The Texas country music star's performance will be preceded by opening act Kolby Cooper. Gates are scheduled to open at 7:00 p.m. with live music beginning at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available beginning Wednesday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. via RRExpress.com.

Wetzel's performance will be the second live, socially-distant concert of the year at Dell Diamond after a successful Fourth of July event that featured Granger Smith and an Independence Day fireworks show.

"We set out to create a blueprint for the return of live music to outdoor venues like Dell Diamond through our Fourth of July concert with Granger Smith. The fans that attended Granger's show were respectful, followed directions and caused it to be an overwhelming success. Thanks to them, we are able to proceed with hosting additional live concerts this fall," Express President Chris Almendarez said. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Koe Wetzel and his fans out to Dell Diamond on October 16."

Just like on the Fourth of July, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music at the ballpark in a safe and controlled environment. Dell Diamond will operate at a limited capacity to ensure guests have the space they need to remain socially distant. Fans will have the option of enjoying the show either on the field or in the seating bowl.

The field at Dell Diamond has been divided into individual square pods measuring six feet by six feet. Each pod has a six-foot safe and clear path surrounding all sides. The seating bowl has also been reconfigured to maintain social distancing between guests. Physical barriers are in place to enforce the restrictions on the field and in the seating bowl.

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Guests will be required to wear masks at Dell Diamond when entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Guests may remove masks when sitting in their ticketed seat or pod. A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect the belongings of guests.

For more information about Dell Diamond's comprehensive safety plan, fans can visit RRExpress.com/Safety.

Koe Wetzel is a Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer that kicks out hard rock hooks with a twang bred in rough and tumble dives, yet meant for stadium stages. Since 2015, he has quietly sold over 200,000 units independently, cranked out 100 million streams and views, and went from playing bars with chicken wire in front of the stage to hosting and headlining his own Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival.

His 2017 debut album Noise Complaint became a phenomenon powered by "February 28, 2016," "Something To Talk About," "Love," "Fuss & Fight" and more. The momentum continued with 2019's Harold Saul High album and its singles "Ragweed" and "Forever" as more sold-out shows ensued. Following a tireless grind, Wetzel surprise-released the 2020 anthem "Kuntry & Wistern," which exploded right out of the gate. Soon after, he inked a deal with Columbia Records.

Kolby Cooper was born and raised in Palestine, Texas and grew up riding shotgun in his dad's cow truck, where he first discovered the artists that would come to be his biggest musical influences: Waylon Jennings, Chris Ledoux, Cross Canadian Ragweed and a few others. He picked up a guitar around the age of 12 and played his first show at the age of 14. Only four short months after he graduated from Cayuga High School, he was in the studio working on his first project, Vol. 1. The five-song EP contained two top five singles, "It Ain't Me" and "Every Single Kiss." Cooper recently released a brand-new single, "Tired," which reached number three on the chart.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2020, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

