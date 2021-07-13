Kody Funderburk, Jordan Gore Sent to Wichita

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the promotions of pitchers Kody Funderburk and Jordan Gore to the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge along with the additions of pitchers Osiris German and Louie Varland from the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Brian Maloney, Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations, disseminated these roster moves.

Funderburk, who was in his second season as a Kernel, went 1-3 with a 3.18 ERA and one save in 11 outings. The southpaw tallied 59 strikeouts over 45.1 innings pitched and is coming off his second professional quality start July 9 versus the Peoria Chiefs. Minnesota selected Funderburk in the 15th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Dallas Baptist University.

Gore, the former Cedar Rapids shortstop, posted a 5-1 record, three holds, and one save over 19 appearances. A right-handed pitcher, Gore struck out 58 batters in 39.2 innings and held opponents to a collective batting average of .156 in High-A Central action. He was taken in the 19th round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Coastal Carolina University by the Twins.

German, a native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, recorded three saves and a 2.27 ERA in 18 games pitched for the Mighty Mussels. He had 49 strikeouts in 31.2 innings pitched and comes to the Kernels on a scoreless streak of 21.2 innings. The right-hander was acquired July 2, 2016 as an international free agent for Minnesota.

Varland, who is from Maplewood, Minnesota, had a record of 4-2 with a 2.09 ERA over 10 contests with Fort Myers. His 76 strikeouts in just 47.1 innings ranked second among all Low-A Southeast pitchers. The Twins drafted the right-handed pitcher in the 15th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Concordia University St. Paul.

Following these moves, the Cedar Rapids roster sits at 27 active players along with seven people on the injured list and one individual on the restricted list.

The second half of the 2021 Kernels season gets underway Tuesday at Four Winds Field with a six-game series at the South Bend Cubs. First pitch for the series opener will be at 7:05 p.m. ET (6:05 p.m. CT) with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz expected to call the contest on www.kernels.com.

Cedar Rapids will host its next homestand Tuesday, July 20 through Sunday, July 25.

