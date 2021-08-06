Kochanowicz Dominates, Guzman and Arocho Deliver as Sixers Snap Skid

August 6, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release







Visalia, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino got a dominate and efficient start from Jack Kochanowicz in a 7-1 victory over Visalia leaving the club's season-worst five-game losing skid in the Central Valley dust. Inland Empire moved back to .500 with the win at 40-40 and rode a five-run third inning powered by Jeremy Arocho's first homer of the season, and a four-hit game from shortstop Jose Guzman.

The 66ers got to Rawhide starter Avery Short in the third innings as Elijah Greene tripled to open the inning and Arocho followed with a towering blast over the video board in left-center for his first dinger of the year and a 2-0 lead. D'Shawn Knowles followed with a double. After a walk and fielder's choice put runners at first and third with one out, Gabe Matthews stole second and a throwing error on the attempt on Matthews allowed Knowles to score making it 3-0. Guzman then followed with a two-run double pushing the lead to 5-0 as the Sixers had four hits in the frame against Short (0-4), all were extra-base hits. Inland Empire added a run on a sac fly by Braxton Martinez in the fourth and a RBI walk by Myles Emmerson in the top of the seventh for a 7-0 lead. Kochanowicz (4-2) dazzled as he got through the first on six pitches (all strikes) en route to six shutout frames. The 6'6" righty allowed just two hits and no walks with five strikeouts as he faced just one over the minimum amount batters faced through six innings. Kochanowicz got nine groundball outs and needed just 66 pitches to complete his work. Visalia (20-61) did get an unearned run in the seventh against Inland Empire reliever Julio Goff on a RBI groundout from Deyvison De Los Santos making it 7-1. The unearned run kept the Sixers from their fifth shutout of the year and kept Visalia, despite 61 losses this year, has not been blanked. Goff earned a three inning save, his first of the year. Arocho and Knowles each had two steals, while Carson and Gabe Matthews each nabbed one giving the Sixers a season-best six bags on the night. Guzman had a big night at plate going 4-for-4 with a double and a walk raising his average from .260 to .275.

The series continues Friday at 6:00 pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from August 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.