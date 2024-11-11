Sports stats



San Diego Clippers

Kobe Brown TIES His CAREER-HIGH with 30 PTS in Win over Rip City!

November 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
San Diego Clippers YouTube Video


Check out the San Diego Clippers Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from November 11, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central