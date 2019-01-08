Knoxville's Liam Kerins Named Warrior Player of the Week

January 8, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Liam Kerins of the Knoxville Ice Bears is the Warrior Player of the Week for December 31-January 6.

Kerins scored six goals, including his first professional hat trick, added an assist and was +5 as the Ice Bears took two of three games last week.

In a New Year's Eve tilt against Roanoke, Kerins scored twice, the last of which broke a 4-4 tie with less than five minutes remaining in regulation in the Ice Bears' 5-4 win.- On Friday, the Bolton, ON native scored Knoxville's first goal in a 4-3 loss to Birmingham. Kerins saved his best for last on Saturday in Knoxville's 5-4 overtime win over the Bulls. Down 4-2 with less than two minutes remaining in the game, the Ice Bears scored with the extra attacker to make it a one-goal game. Still with the extra attacker, Kerins netted the tying goal and his second of the night with just eight seconds left on the clock. Kerins completed the improbable rally and his hat trick by scoring the game-winner just 1:15 into overtime to give Knoxville the 5-4 win.

Currently in his first full season as a pro, Kerins' four game-winning goals are tied for most among rookies, while his 13 goals are tied for second-most among all-players. He also ranks second among rookies with 24 points. Kerins played three seasons at RIT (Rochester Institute of Technology), earning Atlantic Hockey All-Tournament Team honors in 2015-2016.

Also Nominated: Nick Owen, Birmingham (3 gp, 1g, 3a), Tyler Howe, Evansville (3 gp, 1g, 1a), Jake Hauswirth, Fayetteville (2 gp, 3g, gwg, +3), Ryan Salkeld, Huntsville (3 gp, 1g, 3a, shg), Seth Ronsberg, Macon (2 gp, 2g), Robert Lepine, Pensacola (2 gp, 2a), Justin Greenberg, Peoria (4 gp, 2g, 3a, gwg), John Scully, Quad City (3 gp, 2g) and Colin Murray, Roanoke (3 gp, 2g, 3a)

