Knoxville's Kenton Helgesen Named SPHL Defenseman of the Year

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced that Kenton Helgesen of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been selected as the SPHL Defenseman of the Year in a vote of league representatives.

Helgesen ranked second among defensemen in goals (five) and fourth among all players in shorthanded points (three). Helgesen also tied for eighth in points by a defensemen (12).

Previous SPHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners

2019-20 - Nick Neville, Peoria Rivermen

2018-19 - Travis Jeke, Fayetteville Marksmen

2017-18 - Dave Pszenyczny, Peoria Rivermen

2016-17 - Louis Belisle, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2015-16 - Brandon Greenside, Peoria Rivermen

2014-15 - Andrew Randazzo, Mississippi RiverKings

2013-14 - Stuart Stefan, Huntsville Havoc

2012-13 - Andrew Smale, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 - Mark Van Vliet, Knoxville Ice Bears

2010-11 - Mark Van Vliet, Knoxville Ice Bears

2009-10 - Steve Weidlich, Mississippi Surge

2008-09 - Kevin Harris, Knoxville Ice Bears

2007-08 - Dan Vandermeer, Richmond Renegades

2006-07 - Brian Goudie, Richmond Renegades

2005-06 - Mike Clarke, Fayetteville FireAntz

2004-05 - Curtis Menzul, Knoxville Ice Bears

The SPHL will announce its Goaltender of the Year on Monday.

