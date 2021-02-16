Knoxville's Johnny Curran Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Johnny Curran of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for February 8-14.

In his first two games with the Ice Bears, Curran scored one goal and assisted on three others as Knoxville went 2-0-0 for the week.

On Friday, the Niagara Falls, ON native assisted on a pair of third period goals as Knoxville defeated Huntsville 5-2. The following night, Curran scored the tying goal late in the second period and assisted on the game-winner in overtime as the Ice Bears edged Birmingham 2-1.

Curran played four seasons at Niagara University where he recorded 55 points (26g, 29a) in 131 career games.

Last season, Curran went overseas and played his rookie professional season for the EIHL's Coventry Blaze, notching 26 points (6g, 20a) in 47 games.

Also nominated: Hayden Stewart, Birmingham (1-0-1, 1.47 gaa, 0.960 save%), Tyler Piacentini, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Jake Theut, Macon (2-0-1, 1.35 gaa, 0.945 save%, shutout) and Jake Wahlin, Pensacola (3 gp, 3g, shg, gwg)

