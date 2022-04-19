Knoxville's Jason Price Named SPHL Defenseman of the Year
April 19, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday an nounced that Jason Price of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been selected as the SPHL Defenseman of the Year in a vote of league representatives.
The SPHL leader in career games played, Price led all players with a +46 rating, while ranking second with 23 power play points. Price also tied for the league-lead in scoring among defensemen with 46 points and six power play goals, while ranking first in assists (35) and third in goals (11).
Previous SPHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners
2020-21 - Kenton Helgesen, Knoxville Ice Bears
2019-20 - Nick Neville, Peoria Rivermen
2018-19 - Travis Jeke, Fayetteville Marksmen
2017-18 - Dave Pszenyczny, Peoria Rivermen
2016-17 - Louis Belisle, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2015-16 - Brandon Greenside, Peoria Rivermen
2014-15 - Andrew Randazzo, Mississippi RiverKings
2013-14 - Stuart Stefan, Huntsville Havoc
2012-13 - Andrew Smale, Fayetteville FireAntz
2011-12 - Mark Van Vliet, Knoxville Ice Bears
2010-11 - Mark Van Vliet, Knoxville Ice Bears
2009-10 - Steve Weidlich, Mississippi Surge
2008-09 - Kevin Harris, Knoxville Ice Bears
2007-08 - Dan Vandermeer, Richmond Renegades
2006-07 - Brian Goudie, Richmond Renegades
2005-06 - Mike Clarke, Fayetteville FireAntz
2004-05 - Curtis Menzul, Knoxville Ice Bears
The SPHL will announce its Goaltender of the Year on Wednesday.
