Knoxville's Brian McQueen Named SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year

April 20, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Monday that Brian McQueen of the Knoxville Ice Bears is the recipient of the 2019-2020 SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award.

The winner was selected by a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.

McQueen joined the Ice Bears in September of 2018 after attending the University of Central Missouri, where he played inline hockey as a part of the NCRHA (National Collegiate Roller Hockey Association). A native of Boston, MA, McQueen earned a Bachelor's of Science in Sports Management and later a Master's in Sport Management, while working for the university as a graduate assistant for UCM's intramural program.

Previous Equipment Manager of the Year Winners

2018-19 Ray Pack, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 Mark Riepe, Peoria Rivermen

2016-17 Matt Schwegmann, Peoria Rivermen

2015-16 Jim Chesnut, Mississippi RiverKings

2014-15 Andrew Cohen, Peoria Rivermen

2013-14 Michael Slayton, Columbus Cottonmouths

2012-13 Mark Williamson, Knoxville Ice Bears

2011-12 Patrick Stevens, Mississippi RiverKings

2010-11 Jeff Adams, Columbus Cottonmouths

