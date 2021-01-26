Knoxville's Brady Fleurent Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Brady Fleurent of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for January 18-24.

In his only game of the weekend, Fleurent scored three goals in the first 28 minutes of the game and added an assist as Knoxville scored with just 32 seconds left in regulation to give the Ice Bears a 5-4 win over Pensacola.

Now in his second season with the Ice Bears, Fleurent ranks second in the SPHL with four goals in his first four games played.

Prior to turning pro, Fleurent played four seasons at the University of New England where he scored 60 goals and added 121 assists in only 110 games played. He was twice named the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Player of the Year (2016-2017, 2018-2019) and was a three-time finalist for the Sid Watson Award (Divi- sion III Player of the Year), finising as the runner-up his senior season.

Also nominated: Mike Davis, Birmingham (3 gp, 3g, 2a, ppg), Tyler Piacentini, Huntsville (3 gp, 3g, 1a, ppg) and Eddie Matsushima, Pensacola (2 gp, 1g, 3a)

