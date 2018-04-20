Knoxville's Berkley Scott Named SPHL Most Valuable Player

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced that Berkley Scott of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been selected as the 2017-2018 SPHL Most Valuable Player.

The SPHL Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote in a vote of league coaches, general managers and media representatives.

Macon's Jake Trask finished second in the voting.

Scott captured the Kevin Swider Leading Scorer Award, leading the SPHL with 70 points. Scott also tied for the league-lead with three shorthanded assists, was second in assists (44) and shots on goal (229) and had the SPHL's fifth-best plus-minus rating at +25.

SPHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners

2017-18 - Berkley Scott, Knoxville Ice Bears

2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz

2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem

2014-15 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths

2013-14 - Shawn McNeil, Louisiana IceGators

2012-13 - Josh McQuade, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

2010-11 - Matt Auffrey, Augusta RiverHawks

2009-10 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2008-09 - Travis Kauffeldt, Huntsville Havoc

2007-08 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

2006-07 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 - Matt Carmichael, Huntsville Havoc

2004-05 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

