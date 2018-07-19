Knoxville Signs Scott Cuthrell

Knoxville, TENN. - Head Coach Jeff Carr and the Knoxville Ice Bears have announced the signing of rookie forward Scott Cuthrell.

Cuthrell (24) is from Waterford, MI, by way of Nichols College (DIII) in Massachusetts. While at Nichols, Scott had 111 points in as many games and was named team captain his senior year.

"Scott is a talented young guy who should transition well into our system," said Carr. "We had a good number of recent college graduates produce for us last season, so we expect [Cuthrell] to jump in with us and do more of the same."

Cuthrell's 1.00 points per game (PPG) in four seasons in the NCAA (DIII) is noteworthy, as Knoxville's 22 forwards, throughout 2018-19 regular season, combined for 7.41 PPG. Low PIMs and high point totals in college and juniors suggest Cuthrell will take on a productive and efficient role for the Ice Bears.

