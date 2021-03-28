Knoxville Netminder Peter Di Salvo Sets New SPHL Wins Mark

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Knoxville Ice Bears goaltender Peter Di Salvo set the SPHL record for career wins on Sunday, defeating Huntsville 3-0.

In recording his first shutout of the season, Di Salvo now has 104 career victories, breaking the previous mark of 103 originally set by Chad Collins (Fayetteville/Knoxville/Pensacola, 2004-09).

Now in his eighth professional season, Di Salvo has played for Pensacola, Mississippi (RiverKings), Fayetteville, Peoria, Macon, Quad City and Knoxville in his SPHL career, posting a 104-72-16 mark.

