Knoxville Netminder Peter Di Salvo Sets New SPHL Wins Mark
March 28, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Knoxville Ice Bears goaltender Peter Di Salvo set the SPHL record for career wins on Sunday, defeating Huntsville 3-0.
In recording his first shutout of the season, Di Salvo now has 104 career victories, breaking the previous mark of 103 originally set by Chad Collins (Fayetteville/Knoxville/Pensacola, 2004-09).
Now in his eighth professional season, Di Salvo has played for Pensacola, Mississippi (RiverKings), Fayetteville, Peoria, Macon, Quad City and Knoxville in his SPHL career, posting a 104-72-16 mark.
