Knoxville Civic Coliseum to be Cashless Venue

The Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum announced on Saturday it will be a cashless venue at all concession stands and the box office effective Friday, November 4. The venue, which has been the only home arena in Ice Bears franchise history, will only be accepting card or digital payments beginning with Knoxville's home game against Macon this Friday night.

"As part of a continued effort to enhance the guest experience by limiting the exchange of money, we're excited to join an industry-wide trend to follow a cashless model," the venue said in a statement on social media. "We look forward to providing expedited lines, increased safety, and customer convenience for all our guests."

The Knoxville Ice Bears will still be accepting cash at the official team store, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

