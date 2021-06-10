Knowles Busts Open Game for Inland Empire at Visalia with Late HomerÃÂ

Visalia, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino broke open a tight game highlighted by D'Shawn Knowles tie-breaking, two-run homer in the eighth as the lynchpin of a 8-2 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Wednesday. The victory was the second in a row for Inland Empire (15-16) to open a six-game series and sent Visalia (6-26) to its tenth consecutive loss.

Neither starter figured in the decision despite pitching very well. The 66ers scratched a run across against Visalia starter Blake Walston in the third when he walked Gustavo Campero to open the frame and he moved to second on a wild pitch. After Walston struck out the next two batters but Jeremiah Jackson put the Sixers on top with a RBI double. Walston, the Diamondbacks 2019 first-round pick allowed the one run over five innings on two hits with three walks and eight Ks. Robinson Pina, making his 66ers' debut dominated for 5.2IP surrendering five hits and two walks with eight Ks. The Rawhide tied the game on an unearned run in the seventh against Garrett Lawson but the 66ers unloaded in the eight to take control of the contest. After Jose Guzman reached base on a fielding error, Knowles belted a two-run shot to center against Denson Hull (2-2) to give the Sixers a 3-1 advantage. It was Knowles first homer of the season and extended his hitting-streak to eight games. The 66ers onslaught continued as the next five batters reached base with Keinner Piña drilling a two-run double and Jeremy Arocho adding a RBI single making it 6-1. The Rawhide added a run in the eighth as Lyle Lin's RBI double against Garrett Lawson (2-1) and put the tying run on deck when Dakota Donovan relieved and struck out Jefferson Espinal to put down the threat. The Sixers added two in the ninth for breathing room as after Guzman walked, Jackson singled (securing his first three-hit game of the year). Braxton Martinez then knocked home Guzman with a double; Jackson came home on the same play following a throwing error. The double moved Martinez' hit-streak to seven games. Donovan secured his second save of the season fanning three over 1.1IP.

The series continues Thursday at Visalia at 6:00pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

