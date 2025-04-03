Know My Name: D.C. Defenders T Yasir Durant: United Football League
April 3, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
D.C. Defenders YouTube Video
#UFLonFox #UFL
Visit our website https://www.theufl.com
Check out the D.C. Defenders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from April 3, 2025
- Roughnecks to Host Away Game Watch Party at Home Run Dugout on Sunday, April 6 - Houston Roughnecks
- Defenders Football in Peak Bloom as Team Celebrates First-Ever 'Blossom Bowl' against Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 5 - D.C. Defenders
- "Full Battle Rattle" this Sunday for Battlehawks - St. Louis Battlehawks
- United Football League Week Two Preview - UFL
- Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. Defenders Stories
- Defenders Football in Peak Bloom as Team Celebrates First-Ever 'Blossom Bowl' against Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 5
- McCrane, Hines III Named UFL Players of the Week
- Saylors, Hines and Nacua Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Defenders Defense Stifles Stallions in Season Opener, 18-11
- DC Defenders Return to Spring Football in 'Red Zone' Home Opener on Saturday, March 30 at Audi Field