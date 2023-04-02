Knights Win Wild Game on Sunday, 6-5

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE) - First baseman Zach Remillard dashed home from third base on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning to score the go-ahead run and lead the Charlotte Knights to a thrilling 6-5 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday afternoon from Truist Field. The win was Charlotte's second in as many days, giving the team a series win over the Redbirds.

With the game tied at 5-5 in the eighth inning, the Knights mounted a comeback. Remillard began the eighth inning off with a single, his game-high fourth hit of the day. He quickly moved to second base on the first wild pitch of the inning from RHP Kyle Leahy (0-1, 2.45). After Víctor Reyes moved Remillard to third with a groundout to first base, Leahy uncorked another wild pitch - this time it proved to be a game changer. Remillard scored Charlotte's sixth and final run of the game, which proved to be the game winner.

It was a solid day for Remillard at the plate. The Charlotte first baseman went 4-for-4 with two runs scored, one double and one RBI. Saturday's walk-off hero, Adam Haseley, launched his second home run of the season on Sunday. The Knights led the way with nine hits on the afternoon.

LHP John Parke (1-0, 0.00) earned the win after a scoreless eighth inning out of the Charlotte bullpen. He struck-out two batters and allowed just one hit in his first appearance of the season. In the ninth inning, RHP Lane Ramsey allowed a walk and a hit, but struck-out two batters to escape a jam to earn his first save of the season. RHP Davis Martin started the game and allowed four runs on four hits. Martin also fanned four batters on the afternoon in his season debut.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before hitting the road to Columbus, OH to open up a six-game road series against the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) at 6:15 p.m. from Huntington Park on Tuesday night. Fans can listen to the game live on www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

