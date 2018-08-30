Knights Win 2018 Home Finale 5-3 on Thursday

August 30, 2018 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release





(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - In front of a sell-out crowd of 10,687 fans, the Charlotte Knights wrapped up their 2018 home schedule with a 5-3 win over the Durham Bulls on Thursday in the finale of their three-game series from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. The win came in front of the ballpark's 23rd sell-out crowd of the season.

The Knights jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a solo home run off the bat of Chicago White Sox top prospect, Eloy Jiménez. The home run was his 12th of the season with the Knights in 52 games this season. His 344-foot blast was Charlotte's 102nd overall of the 2018 season.

One inning later, former Charlotte outfielder Jason Coats tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI double. The game quickly went back to the Knights in the bottom of the second inning when third baseman Patrick Leonard roped a two-run double to right field.

The Bulls battled right back in the top of the third inning and scored two more runs to tie the game up at 3-3. In what was a back-and-forth game early, the Knights found a way to take a lead in the sixth inning and never look back.

In the bottom of the sixth frame, right fielder Trayce Thompson singled home the go-ahead run. An inning later, catcher Welington Castillo singled home an insurance run to give the Knights a 5-3 lead. That was all the Knights needed to win the final home game of the 2018 season.

RHP Ricardo Pinto started the game for the Knights and allowed three runs on six hits over five innings. Pinto did not factor in the decision. RHP Rob Scahill (3-4, 5.58) earned the win after he struck-out three batters over two shutout innings. Scahill is second in the International League this season in appearances with 51. Relievers Aaron Bummer (1.0 IP) and Ian Hamilton (1.0 IP) combined to hold the Bulls scoreless over the final two innings. Hamilton earned his team-high 10th save of the season.

The Knights will now make the trek to Lawrenceville, GA to open a four-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) on Friday night. Pre-game radio coverage of the 7:05 p.m. game will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.