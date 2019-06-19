Knight's Three Hits Not Enough in 'Cats Extra-Inning Loss

June 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





Manchester, NH - Nash Knight had three hits and first-round pick Logan Warmoth picked up his first RBI since joining the Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) but the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) edged New Hampshire 3-2 in ten innings on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Fisher Cats scored the game's first run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Knight's single, his second hit of the game, started the frame. Knight would move to third on a stolen base and a groundout. Warmoth followed with his first RBI, a well-hit sacrifice fly to center field.

Binghamton would use a sac fly in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at 1-1. The Rumble Ponies loaded the bases on a hit by pitch and two singles with Barrett Barnes hitting the fly which scored Braxton Lee from third.

In the decisive tenth, against reliever Dany Jimenez (L, 1-1), Binghamton's Pat Mazeika drilled a two-run single to right field with the bases loaded.

New Hampshire did score in the last of the tenth inning with Riley Adams scoring on a base hit by Vinny Capra, but deep fly outs by Forrest Wall and Santiago Espinal ended the game. Matt Blackham (W, 4-1) earned the win with two innings of scoreless relief for the Rumble Ponies.

Both starting pitchers had strong outings. New Hampshire's Zach Logue worked seven innings, allowing one run on five hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out three. Jackson McClelland followed with a perfect frame in relief. Binghamton's Mickey Jannis allowed just one run in his five innings.

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies conclude the series at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday. RHP Jon Harris is the scheduled starter for New Hampshire against Binghamton's Tommy Wilson. For tickets and information, visit www.nhfishercats.com. A bucket hat giveaway, courtesy of Plymouth Rock Assurance, highlights the Thursday game. Get to Delta Dental Stadium early as we welcome the Manchester PD K-9 unit in for a special pre-game demonstration!

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.