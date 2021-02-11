Knights Remain Triple-A Affiliate of White Sox

The Charlotte Knights today formally accepted the invitation to remain the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox for the next ten seasons (2021 through 2030) under baseball's new player development structure. As an affiliate of the White Sox since 1999, the Knights have one of baseball's longest-standing relationships with their Major League partner. Our fans have had the opportunity to see the core of the White Sox current roster play at the nationally-renowned Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. We look forward to continuing that tradition as the Sox compete for Central Division, American League, and World Series championships in 2021 and beyond.

In the coming days, Major League Baseball will announce its Minor League structure and release a schedule for the 2021 season. Once the schedule is released, the Knights will be contacting season membership holders, sponsorship partners, and other stakeholders to finalize plans for the upcoming campaign. We look forward to safely welcoming fans back to Truist Field to once again Experience the Game, the View, and the Fun of Knights Baseball!

