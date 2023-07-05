Knights Make Three Roster Moves Wednesday

July 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights announced three roster moves ahead of the team's 7:04 p.m. game on Wednesday, July 5 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Truist Field.

OF Clint Frazier, who was optioned to the Charlotte Knights yesterday, is active for today's game. Frazier, 28, is scheduled to bat third and play right field tonight for Charlotte in the 7:04 p.m. game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. In 16 games with the Knights this season, Frazier is hitting .375 (21-for-56) with 13 runs scored, five doubles, seven home runs, 13 RBI and one stolen base.

RHP Jordan Holloway was signed by the Chicago White Sox organization and assigned to the Charlotte Knights today. Originally drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 20th round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft, Holloway has appeared in eight games this season with the Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. He compiled a 1-1 record with a 10.29 ERA (7.0 IP) with Iowa.

INF Laz Rivera was placed on Charlotte's Development List. This season with the Knights, Rivera is hitting .210 (17-for-81) with 10 runs scored, five doubles, six RBI and four stolen bases in 31 games.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.