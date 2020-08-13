Knights Launch "Fields for Our Future" Presented by Truist

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights are thrilled to announce the 2020 launch of "Fields For Our Future" presented by Truist. Back for a second consecutive season, this exciting field renovation project will give fans in the Charlotte community a chance to have their baseball or softball field renovated.

Supported by Sta-Green/Lowe's and Husqvarna, this on-field renovation project will be led by Matt Parrott (Charlotte Knights Director of Field Operations), a three-time Triple-A Sports Turf Manager of the Year Award recipient. Additional on-field help will come from members of the Charlotte Knights front office staff and members of the project's corporate sponsors.

Those interested in having the Knights make over their field this year should fill out the online application by Sunday, September 13 at 11:59 p.m. From there, the Knights will choose a few of the fields and release those finalists on Monday, September 21 for a week-long fan vote. Fans can vote via the Charlotte Knights' official social media platforms. The winning field will be announced on Monday, September 28.

Last year -- through social media voting -- the Knights chose the Mint Hill Athletic Association's softball field as the inaugural recipient. On November 5, 2019, the renovation team spent the day improving the playing conditions at the MHAA softball field.

