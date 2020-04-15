"Knights Care 4 CLT" Effort Launched to Assist Those Affected by COVID-19

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Beginning today, the Charlotte Knights and Charlotte Knights Charities are pleased to announce the formation of "Knights Care 4 CLT", an effort to assist those affected by COVID-19. Today's announcement comes one day before the team would have played host to the Durham Bulls at BB&T Ballpark for Opening Knight of the 2020 season.

"This is an unprecedented time and we want to do whatever we can to help out our community," stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer. "Over the past few weeks, our staff has been working diligently on ways that we can help those affected in our area. By creating the 'Knights Care 4 CLT' fund, we feel this is one way we can help those who need some assistance during this very difficult time."

Led by Charlotte Knights Charities -- the team's charitable, 501(c)(3) organization) -- "Knights Care 4 CLT" will help healthcare workers, select local charities, as well as Knights' employees (part-time, game-day, and full-time) who are in need. As part of this newly-formed initiative to help those affected by COVID-19, the Knights hope to work together with partners, fans, and other philanthropic interests to raise funds. Charlotte Knights Charities will make an initial contribution and will also be in search of foundation grant funding. In addition to fundraising, the Knights' front office staff has committed to a goal of 500 community service hours through non-profits, blood drive contributions, and an educational outreach program as part of the Knights Care 4 CLT campaign.

Additionally, one way for fans to get involved is with the purchase of a special "Knights Care 4 CLT" T-shirt. These T-shirts can be ordered online with all of the net proceeds going directly to those who need help through the fund. For more information, or how fans, partners, and other interested parties can help, visit https://www.milb.com/charlotte-knights/community/knightscare4clt for all of the details.

