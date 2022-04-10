Knights Beat the Tides 5-4 in Sunday's Finale

April 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(NORFOLK, VA) - Designated hitter Carlos Pérez ripped a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning to propel the Charlotte Knights to a 5-4 win over the Norfolk Tides on Sunday afternoon from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. With the win, the Knights earned a six-game series split. The Knights are 3-3 on the season through the first six games.

Perez has been one of the hottest hitters in the International League to start the 2022 season. The 25-year-old extended his hit streak to five games with the game-winning double in the seventh. For the season, Perez is hitting .364 (8-for-22) with two home runs and seven RBIs (through five games).

First baseman Patrick Kivlehan also continued his early season surge. Kivlehan put the Knights on the scoreboard first in the top of the second inning with a solo home run, his second of the season.

The Knights later tacked on three runs in the fourth inning with help from a bases-loaded walk to Dwight Smith, a sacrifice fly RBI from Blake Rutherford and a run-scoring wild pitch.

Much like in previous games in this series, the Tides and Knights continued to trade runs. The Tides added a three-spot in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game at 4-4. The inning was highlighted by a two-run home run off the bat of Robert Neustrom.

On the mound, RHP Kade McClure started his second game of the season and allowed just one earned run over five innings pitched for the Knights. McClure, who gave up four runs total (three unearned), did not factor in the decision. LHP Andrew Perez picked up the win in relief of McClure, while RHP Will Carter notched his first save of the season. LHP Zach Muckenhirn continued his solid presence out of the Charlotte bullpen. He did not allow a run over 2.1 strong innings.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday as the team returns home to Uptown Charlotte from Norfolk, VA to host Opening Knight at Truist Field on Tuesday night. First pitch on Tuesday against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) is on tap for 6:35 p.m. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and the Knights will light up the Uptown Charlotte skyline with post-game fireworks presented by Truist and News Talk 1110 WBT/99.5 FM.

The game can also be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time team broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.