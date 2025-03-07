Kloud 7 Yacht Club Headlines Keesler Federal Park Upgrades for 2025

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that the former Kloud 7 Sky Box at Keesler Federal Park will undergo extensive renovations prior to the Shuckers' 10 th anniversary season in 2025 and be renamed the Kloud 7 Yacht Club. The upgrades continue a multi-year renovation at Keesler Federal Park, which included the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping, the boardwalk and Shuckers Plaza for the 2024 season. Fans can access the Yacht Club for all 3 games of the Hancock Whitney Classic, on March 11, 12 and 25 before the Shuckers open their home slate on Tuesday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m.

"We're ecstatic for fans to experience the brand-new Kloud 7 Yacht Club during our 10 th anniversary season," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We've continued to upgrade the fan experience at Keesler Federal Park and this is another example of our dedication to creating one of the best environments in Minor League Baseball."

The Kloud 7 Yacht Club will now have the capability to increase capacity from 100 to 200 fans. The upgraded experience will include a new and relocated bar, premium cocktails, beer and a service window for easy access from outdoor seating. The relocated bar will now be located on the window side overlooking the field with enhanced lighting, more TVs, liquor cabinets and phone charging capabilities. Railings that previously separated seats have been removed, allowing for the free flow of fans between sections of the Yacht Club. The Kloud 7 Yacht Club will also connect to suites 11 and 12 through a sliding barn door, increasing capacity for larger parties.

As with previous years, fans can enjoy a climate-controlled lounge, covered outdoor seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, exclusive accessibility, group recognition during the game and scenic views from the Kloud 7 Yacht Club. Fans can purchase single-game tickets to the Kloud 7 Yacht Club for $58 in advance. Tickets also include access to a rotating, upscale menu. Fans can purchase Shuck Nation Memberships and ticket packages in the Yacht Club at a discounted rate. Fans who purchase a full-season Shuck Nation membership to the Yacht Club will earn up to 20% savings and receive a Yacht Club polo and hat, along with all Shuck Nation benefits. Fans who purchase a 10-game pack can save 16% and receive a red Yacht Club polo and hat. Fans can save 13% with a 5-game package and receive a Yacht Club Hat.

The first-base party deck will also see upgrades for 2025, including the potential to expand capacity to 100 fans. The Shuckers also announced upgrades to the Corona Premier Tiki Bar in right field, including a full-service bar and premium cocktails. The right field boardwalk will now include new stations to purchase beer, soda and snacks. Fans can access both areas free of charge with a regular ticket for all games at Keesler Federal Park.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

