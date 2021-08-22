Kloffenstein Shines, Horwitz Stays Hot in C's Win

HILLSBORO, OR - A three-run homer run from Spencer Horwitz in the bottom of the fifth spurred a comeback win for the Vancouver Canadians as they took down the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) 4-3 on Saturday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

Trailing 3-1 after the midway point, Zac Cook started the rally with a one-out double. Luis De Los Santos walked in the next plate appearance before a flyout brought Horwitz to the plate with two outs and two on. The Timonium, MD native clubbed his sixth home run of the year and second in as many games to put the C's ahead for good.

The comeback effort supported a sterling showing from C's starter Adam Kloffenstein (W, 6-6). MLB.com's #8 Blue Jays prospect turned in his third quality start of the year; he worked six innings, allowed three runs on three hits - all in the third inning - and walked one while K'ing seven to earn the win. Five of his six frames were hitless.

Vancouver fell behind 3-0 after the top of the third but immediately responded with a run in the bottom of the inning. Eric Rivera reached on an error, went to second on a groundout and scored when De Los Santos singled him home for his team-best 62nd RBI.

After Kloffenstein left the game, Justin Maese worked a scoreless seventh then Gabriel Ponce recorded two outs in the eighth before Andrew Bash (S, 1) got the last out of that inning to leave the bases loaded. Bash retired the side in order in the ninth to secure his third professional save.

With the win, the C's guaranteed a series split with the Dust Devils. Despite mustering just four hits - their fewest in the last two weeks - the Canadians came through when it counted. Tanner Morris extended his hitting streak to a team-high 12 consecutive games and Horwitz has a hit in 11 straight.

Vancouver will go for the series win tomorrow afternoon in the series and season finale against Tri-City. Burlington, Ontario native Alex Nolan gets the nod and will be opposed by Adam Seminaris. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

