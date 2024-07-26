KJ & Charlie O'Connor-Clarke REACT: York United FC vs Atlético Ottawa

July 26, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







Second-place York United FC drew closer to the top of the table on Friday night, as they toppled first-place Atlético Ottawa 4-1 for their third straight home win: OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.