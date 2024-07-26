Sports stats



York United FC

KJ & Charlie O'Connor-Clarke REACT: York United FC vs Atlético Ottawa

July 26, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Second-place York United FC drew closer to the top of the table on Friday night, as they toppled first-place Atlético Ottawa 4-1 for their third straight home win: OneSoccer
