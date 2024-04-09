Kirkby and McAnanama Named Empire All-Stars

April 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Federal Prospects Hockey League has announced the Empire Division All-Star Team. Among them from the Binghamton Black Bears are forward, Tyson Kirkby, and goalie, Connor McAnanama.

Tyson Kirkby has been playing with the Black Bears since the tail-end of the inaugural season in the spring of 2022. This season Kirkby has played in 53 of the 54 games for Binghamton, registering 39 goals, 41 assists for 80 total points, all of which are career highs. While serving as team captain, Kirkby secured a 14-game point streak, another career milestone, recording 28 points during the two-month span. Tyson is the second forward in team history to receive this honor.

Kirkby said. "It's been a great year for us, clinching the division so early was a huge milestone for the team. It gave us something to strive towards from the start. On a personal note, it's great to have a little bit more success than last year and to be recognized by the league is a great honor."

Connor McAnanama is concluding his rookie season in the FPHL and has been a backbone between the pipes this season with Binghamton. The young netminder boasts a record of 18-3-4, with a GAA of 2.36 and a .920 SV%. McAnanama recorded two shutouts this season, matching a Black Bears record for most shutouts by a singular goalie. He also won seven-straight starts from January 20th - March 17th. Connor has also received two assists in his rookie season. He is the first goalie in franchise history to receive this honor.

McAnanama added. "It's an honor to be recognized here in my first year. I'm so thankful to Brant (Sherwood) for giving me this opportunity to play again. The guys in the (locker) room have played so good all year long that it makes it easier for me."

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.