Kirill Ustimenko, Charlie Gerard Join Royals

October 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Wednesday goaltender Kirill Ustimenko and forward Charlie Gerard have been loaned from the Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, respectively, to the Royals.

Ustimenko joins the Royals after his 19-4-5 effort for the club during the 2019-20 season. A fan favorite on and off the ice, "Usti" recorded a .919 save percentage and 2.40 goals against average in 31 games along with two shutouts.

Once the 2020-21 Royals season was cancelled, he signed with his hometown club in Belarus, HK Gomel, but tore his labrum and had to get hip surgery. This will be his first full, healthy season since the 2019-20 campaign.

In January of his rookie ECHL year, he was named Goaltender of the Month. He recorded two four-game win streaks, and his 39-save effort on 41 shots against Toledo on Nov. 30, 2019 is his highest save-mark so far.

Gerard joins the Royals after his rookie season of 2020-21 when he scored 20 goals and 14 assists (34 points) in 49 games with the Utah Grizzlies. The 5'10" Rocky River, Ohio native played with Hayden Hodgson in Utah.

He played eight games with the Colorado Eagles, scoring once and adding four penalty minutes.

Before going pro, he played collegiately for Minnesota State University (Mankato). With the school, he won the WCHA regular season championship three-straight times, from 2018 to 2020. He also won the overall WCHA championship in 2019.

Gerard signed with the Phantoms on Sept. 17, 2021.

Hodgson remains the final player on a tryout contract with the Phantoms.

The Royals' training camp ends Thursday, Oct. 21.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.