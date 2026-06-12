Kiondre Smith GOES OFF with 5 REC, 92 YDS, 2 TDs in Week 2 Win!

Published on June 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Kiondre Smith put on a show in Winnipeg.

Watch every catch, big gain, and touchdown from Smith's standout performance against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as he helped power the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to a 37-27 victory. Smith finished the night with 5 receptions for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns, delivering one of the top receiving performances of the week.

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 12, 2026

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