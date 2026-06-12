Kiondre Smith GOES OFF with 5 REC, 92 YDS, 2 TDs in Week 2 Win!
Published on June 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Kiondre Smith put on a show in Winnipeg.
Watch every catch, big gain, and touchdown from Smith's standout performance against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as he helped power the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to a 37-27 victory. Smith finished the night with 5 receptions for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns, delivering one of the top receiving performances of the week.
Subscribe for more CFL highlights, mic'd up moments, player features, and the best plays from around the league.
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 12, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Made in the Hammer Returns for Second Season, Taking Fans Deeper Inside the Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Tiger-Cats Legend Brandon Banks to be Inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame
- Tiger-Cats Announce Partnership with Forty Creek Whisky to Raise the Bar on Game-Day Experience
- Tiger-Cats Home Opener to Mark Debut of The Porter Hangar
- Tiger-Cats Touchdowns for Kids Presented by StressCrete Group Returns with New Donation Milestones for 2026